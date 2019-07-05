New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$10 $11
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Dixie Everyday 10-1/16" Paper Dinner Plate 150-Pack for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- microwavable and cut-resistant
- Soak Proof Shield
- BPA-free
- Model: 14444
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
