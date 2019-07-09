New
Steam · 59 mins ago
$27 $45
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition for Windows and Mac for $26.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- Its original release had 2017's second-highest Metacritic score, next to Breath of the Wild; this expanded edition features a reworked third act and fleshed-out quests
Expires 7/9/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
New
Steam · 55 mins ago
Into the Breach for PC
$7 $15
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of Into the Breach for Windows and Mac for $7.49. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- This critical smash is the follow-up to the hugely-popular FTL
New
Steam · 45 mins ago
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PC
$24 $40
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for Windows for $23.99. That's $16 off list and the first discount we've seen for the PC version of this nostalgic PlayStation mascot platformer. Buy Now
New
Steam · 1 hr ago
The Room Three for PC
$1 $6
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of The Room Three for Windows for $1.49. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find for this beautiful, critically-acclaimed puzzle game. Buy Now
Steam · 14 hrs ago
Steam Grand Prix Summer Sale
up to 90% off
Steam takes up to 90% off a selection of game downloads for Windows, Mac, and Linux, with tens of thousands of games discounted by at least 25% off. Some notable mentions at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen are listed below. Be sure to scroll down on the product page for any game you may be interested in as many games are included in "complete your collection" bundles which may yield even greater discounts. Shop Now
- Portal or Portal 2 for $0.99
- Half-Life or Half-Life 2 $0.99
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker for $19.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider for $8.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $11.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance for $17.99
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition for $1.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for $48
New
Steam · 1 hr ago
Monster Hunter: World for PC
$30 $60
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of Monster Hunter: World for Windows for $29.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- It now includes the Witcher crossover DLC, which allows you to go hunting as good ol' Geralt
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 4 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in sizes 32 to 40
