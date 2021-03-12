That's up to $11 off and the lowest price we've seen for these quick-dry towels. Shop Now at Macy's
- Washcloth for $1 ($5 off)
- Hand Towel for $1.99 ($8 off)
- Bath Towel for $2.99 ($11 off)
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $25.
Expires 3/15/2021
Save up to $32 on premium luxury bath rugs. Shop Now at Kohl's
- 17" x 24" for $6.59 ($15 off).
- 21" x 34" fir $8.99 ($21 off).
- 24" x 40" for $13.49 ($31 off).
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- skid resistant latex backing
- fade & stain resistant
- machine washable
Save 50% on these 100% cotton towels and get the best price we could find. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Wamsutta Hygro Duet Bath Towel for $4.99.
- Wamsutta Hygro Duet Hand Towel for $3.99.
- Wamsutta Hygro Duet Washcloth for $2.99
- Wamsutta Hygro Duet Fingertip Towel for $2.99.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $39 or more.
Apply coupon code "CONNEXITY30" to get this deal on towels. Prices below are after coupon. Shop Now at Lands' End
- Washcloth for $10.46 ($4 off)
- Hand Towel for $10.46 ($4 off)
- Bath Towel for $20.96 ($9 off)
- Towel Set for $73.46 ($31 off)
- Shipping adds $9 or is free with orders over $99.
Shop and save on towels from Wamsutta, Under the Canopy, Linum Home Textiles, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured is the Wamsutta Hygro Duet Bath Towel Collection.
Shop more than 40,000 items in this 1-day sale that includes bed and bath, electronics, kitchen, luggage, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
That's the best deal we could find by $34. Buy Now at Macy's
- 5.28-quart capacity
- Wood and metal construction
Shop over 70 styles. Save up to $18 off list and get the lowest prices we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the New Era San Francisco Giants Logo Fill Trucker 9Forty Cap for $15 ($13 off list).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
Three styles are available from Marc New York (pictured), Club Room, and Geoffrey Beene. Buy Now at Macy's
- You can add a belt for $21.99.
