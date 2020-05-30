At Costway, use code "DNGM12006013BL-L" to cut this Disposable 3-Layer Breathable Face Mask 50-Pack from $29.95 to $26.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway
- Adjustable nose bridge
- Elastic ear straps
- moisture-proof, skin-friendly, comfortable, and breathable
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need.
- This item will start shipping on 05/25/20.
- Shipping adds $6.99, but you can pre-order two 5-packs for $50 and get free shipping.
- They come in a range of colors (Estate Navy Blue pictured) in adults' and kids' sizes.
- made from antimicrobial-finished scrubs fabric
- reinforced with cotton lining
- washable and reusable
- adjustable ear loops
- individually bagged in antimicrobial-finished fabric
You'd pay about double for this quantity of a similar item elsewhere.
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save on face masks in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns - one of the most varied selections we've seen. Plus, take an extra 15% off with code "15AC".
- Uncheck "Shipping Guarantee" during checkout to get these prices.
- Plus, today only (5/12), take an extra $5 off orders of $59 or more or an extra $10 off orders of $99 or more via "SUNSHINE20".
- These items are expected to deliver around June 11.
These masks should offer significant protection if worn correctly, though not as much as an N95 mask.
- Kid Masks for $13
- Adult Masks for $18
- Filter 10-packs for $10
- Ships by May 28.
- adjustable ear loops
- replaceable filters
- multiple layers
Save on a selection of outdoor toys & games, gardening, kitchen items, and more.
Shop tools, camping and outdoor recreation items, recliners and personal care items, and much more.
It's $50 under list price.
- Available in Blue or Coffee.
- 330-lbs. weight capacity
- 5 position adjustable backrest
- folds up to armchair, bed, or chaise lounge seat
Save on speakers, vacuum cleaners, bed and bath items, and much more.
- Discount applies in cart.
