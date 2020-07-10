Most of these cost at least twice this elsewhere, so they're great as individual purchases, or cheap padding items to get your Walmart order to $35 (for that sweet sweet free shipping). Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Smart fun with microprocessors at smart micro prices – this is a low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 49 pieces with 50 circuit builds
- requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: SL14786
Save on a wide selection of items including video games from $10, apparel from $11, home items from $15, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Cafago
- Available in color 1 at this price.
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- measures 43.3" x 34.6" x 13.3"
- drain plug
Save on board games, building sets, dolls, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of patio furniture and make your backyard beautiful for the summer. Shop Now at Walmart
Take advantage of savings on shelving, pegboards, cabinets, and storage racks. Buy Now at Walmart
We pictured a milkshake maker here, because fathers care about more than the stuff that appears in every Father's Day card ever made, like BBQ grills. You'll find grills in this sale, but you'll also find a lot more, like outdoor fryers, TVs, patio furniture, beverage coolers, a Coca-Cola snow cone maker (!), and recliners. There are over 160 items to choose from. (Oddly enough we didn't see any beer, flannel, or fishing stuff.) Shop Now at Walmart
Shop over 450 items with prices as low as $29. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
