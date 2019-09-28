New
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Disney Pixar's Toy Story 4 32" Buzz Light Year Plush
$20 $50
pickup at Walmart

It's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Search "242013341" to find the Alien plush for same price
  • Amazon offers Buzz Lightyear for the same price.
  • measures 16.5" x 14" x 32"
