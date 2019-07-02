New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
$11
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Disney Patriotic Mickey & Minnie Bean Plush 2-Pack for $10.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a similar set. Buy Now
Related Offers
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Disney Collection Toy Story 4 Woody Talking Action Figure
$22 $25
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Disney Collection Toy Story 4 Woody Talking Action Figure for $21.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Buzz Lightyear and Jessie for the same price.
Features
- fully articulated with poseable joints
- detachable hat
- stands 16" tall
- 3 cell batteries required (included)
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 4 days ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's $127 under our February mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 1 wk ago
MD Sports 9ft Roll and Score Skee Ball Table
$320 $500
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart · 22 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
