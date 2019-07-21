That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for an in-cart price of $26.39 with free shipping. That's $23 under our mention last July for a new one and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's also at least $33 under what you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- 10 program settings
- 6 cooking modes
- Model: IP-LUX60
Amazon offers the Mozaik Premium Plastic Mini 96-Piece Appetizer and Dessert Tasting Set for $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 32 mini tasting plates, 16 mini tasting bowls, 32 mini tasting forks, and 16 mini tasting spoons
Amazon offers the Host Freeze 2-Piece Whiskey Glass Set for $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most major retailers charge $28 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $4.80. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- freeze for at least 2 hours to keep drink between 43 and 53 degrees
- insulated silicone band for comfortable handling
- BPA-free
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
- Sizes XXL and 3XL incur an additional charge of $1.89 and $2.49 respectively.
- available in sizes S to 3XL
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
- wedges, tools, and instruments
- storage case
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
That Daily Deal offers this 10-Foot High Speed Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further reference, we saw a single cable for a buck less in our mention from last November.) Buy Now
- protective polymer webbing
JCPenney offers the Disney Collection Toy Story 4 Woody Talking Action Figure for $21.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- It's also available in Buzz Lightyear and Jessie for the same price.
- fully articulated with poseable joints
- detachable hat
- stands 16" tall
- 3 cell batteries required (included)
Walmart offers the Disney Aladdin 7" Bean Plush 5-Pack for $12.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Sign In or Register