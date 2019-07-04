New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 42 mins ago
$6 $24
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tips
- Stocking up? You can buy six or more for $4.99 per cup, or twelve or more for $3.99 per cup
Features
- powered by two AA batteries (included)
- comes with a removable, dishwasher-safe insert
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
AmazonBasics Replacement Samsung Refrigerator Water Filter
$11 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Replacement Samsung DA29-00020B Refrigerator Standard Filtration Water Filter Cartridge for $12.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" drops that to $11.04. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- use for 6 months or 300 gallons, whichever comes first
- Model: AMZN-00020B-S
eBay · 6 days ago
Insignia 4.3-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
$190 $270
free shipping
Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $189.99 with free shipping. That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $30 less last August. Buy Now
Features
- reversible doors
- 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
- wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
- Model: NS-CF43SS9
Walmart · 5 days ago
Frigidaire 3.2-Cu. Ft. Retro Mini Fridge
$119 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in
Pink or Black for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fresh food compartment
- freezer compartment
- built-in bottle opener
- measures 21.5" x 19" x 33"
- Model: EFR376-BLUE-COM
Amazon · 2 days ago
AmazonBasics Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter
$11 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter in Advanced for $12.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts the price to $11.04. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $9 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The coupon is limited to one use per account.
- Check product page for list of compatible LG and Kenmore models.
Features
- removes contaminants to deliver fresh, clean water
- reduces lead, cyst, benzene, carbofuran, and endrin
- Model: LG LT500P
That Daily Deal · 14 hrs ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 14 hrs ago
18-In-1 Credit Card Tool
$3 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 18-in-1 Credit Card Pocket Tool for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $7. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
- 6 wrenches
- 4 screwdrivers
- 2 rulers
- cell phone stand
- bottle opener
- box cutter
- can opener
- letter opener
- fruit peeler
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Features
- assorted colors
Walmart · 1 day ago
Disney Patriotic Mickey & Minnie Bean Plush 2-Pack
$11
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Disney Patriotic Mickey & Minnie Bean Plush 2-Pack for $10.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a similar set. Buy Now
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Disney Collection Toy Story 4 Woody Talking Action Figure
$22 $25
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Disney Collection Toy Story 4 Woody Talking Action Figure for $21.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Buzz Lightyear and Jessie for the same price.
Features
- fully articulated with poseable joints
- detachable hat
- stands 16" tall
- 3 cell batteries required (included)
Walmart · 23 hrs ago
Disney Aladdin 7" Bean Plush 5-Pack
$13 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Disney Aladdin 7" Bean Plush 5-Pack for $12.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
