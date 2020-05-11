Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walt did say "It's kind of fun to do the impossible", and we can't disagree with these screen backgrounds on offer illustrating just that. Make believe you are in Paris, Hong Kong, Florida or California, with fireworks, pirates, the Pixar globe, the famous castle, and more making your dreams come true with a pinch of Disney magic. Shop Now
Use this free service to conduct virtual meetings. Shop Now
As you're spending your newfound wealth of indoors time browsing NASA's vast repository of incredibly cool space photos, remember that you can choose two ways of looking at it.
1) This crisis is, on a cosmological scale, incredibly fleeting, and to borrow a phrase, "Life finds a way".
2) Self-isolation is actually our default state in the broader universe, and as popular science fiction author Cixin Liu describes in the afterword to his Supernova Era novel: "Staring into the endless darkness of the cosmos, humanity futilely grasps for a pair of nonexistent hands, but we have so far been unable to find any signs of other intelligent civilizations from our vantage point on a planet that's no more than a speck of dust in outer space."
Perhaps lean towards the first one. Shop Now
It's a great, stimulating way to keep kids occupied for hours for free. Shop Now
Improve your mind by exploring different courses across a spectrum of subjects, including computer science, religion, health, history, art, and much more. Shop Now
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
Now back in stock, preorder your favorite Disney-themed face masks at $5 each. Buy Now at shopDisney
Miss theme parks? Get a sense of the experience, and look forward to the next time with these incredible official virtual tour videos. Shop Now at YouTube
That's $14 off list for this bit of '90s nostalgia. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Sign In or Register