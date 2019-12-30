Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Disney Lucas Star Wars Die Cut Table Lamp
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's $13 off and the best price we could find.

Update: The price has increased to $19.66. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • measures 9" x 18"
  • double shade
  • includes CFL bulb
  • Model: TK330222
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Walmart Disney
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register