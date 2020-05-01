Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $14 off list for this bit of '90s nostalgia. Buy Now at Walmart
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
Uno is available for $5.44, Sorry! Board Game for $7.88, Monopoly: Cheaters' Edition for $15.88, and The Maury Game: You Are Not The Father for $14.99 if things are not juicy enough during lockdown. Shop Now at Walmart
Find some great activities to bring the whole family together, and with strong savings too. Shop Now at Walmart
Gather your party and venture forth (for free) with this additional material. Shop Now
Take this opportunity to pick up DIY essentials at great prices. Shop Now at Walmart
Cycling socks start at $7, bottles at $10, helmets at $19, cyling jerseys at $24, kids' bikes at $95, and adult bikes at $720. Shop Now at REI
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Miss theme parks? Get a sense of the experience, and look forward to the next time with these incredible official virtual tour videos. Shop Now at YouTube
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $5 off and the best price out there. Buy Now at eBay
