Walmart · 1 hr ago
Disney Junior Muppet Babies Wocka Wocka Feature Fozzie Plush
$8 $20
pickup at Walmart

That's $2 under our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 12" tall
  • tells jokes and sings a song from the show
  • Model: 14451
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
