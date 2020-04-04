Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 35 mins ago
Disney Frozen 2 12 Days of Frozen 12-Pack Socks
$5 $30
free shipping w/ beauty item

Factoring padding, it's still $12 under the best price we could find for a similar 12-pack of Frozen socks elsewhere. Buy Now at Belk

  • Pad your order with a beauty item to bag free shipping.
  • They're available in sizes 4 to 6.5 and 6 to 7.5.
