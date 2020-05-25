Open Offer in New Tab
Disney Cloth Face Mask 4-Pack
Preorders for $20
free shipping w/ $75

Now back in stock, preorder your favorite Disney-themed face masks at $5 each. Buy Now at shopDisney

  • Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more via coupon code "SHIPMAGIC".
  • These items are expected to ship by the end of July.
Features
  • They align with the FDA's recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.
Details
  • Code "SHIPMAGIC"
