Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
shopDisney · 35 mins ago
Disney Cloth Face Mask 4-Pack
Preorders for $20
free shipping w/ $75

Preorder your favorite Disney-themed face masks at $5 each. Buy Now at shopDisney

Tips
  • Available in several styles (Pixar pictured).
  • Comes in small, medium, or large sizes with limited sizes for some styles.
  • Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with $75.
  • They're expected to ship by June 29.
Features
  • They align with the FDA's recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Health shopDisney Disney
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register