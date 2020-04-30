Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
shopDisney · 47 mins ago
Disney Characters Bedtime Message and Sleep Charts
free

Mickey Mouse is back! The famous mouse, who turns 92 this year, has set up a bedtime hotline to help your kids through this troubling time. Along with his cohorts (Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy), he's recorded bedtime messages you can access through to the end of this month. Downloadable sleep activity cards and a chart are also available for free. Shop Now at shopDisney

Features
  • For the Bedtime Hotline, call 877-7-MICKEY.
  • Limit one message per call. If calling using a mobile phone, standard mobile charges may apply.
  • Scroll down to download the Sleep Activity Cards and Sleep Progress Chart.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/30/2020
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home & Garden shopDisney
Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register