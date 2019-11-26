Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Walmart · 19 mins ago
Disney Aladdin Abu Chatterback Plush
$5 $17
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $12.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for $4.99 with in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
Features
  • measures 9.5"
  • requires three AAA batteries (included)
  • repeats what is spoken to it
  • Model: JPL15410
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 hr ago
    Verified 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Disney
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register