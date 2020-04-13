Personalize your DealNews Experience
With Frozen 2, Toy Story, Princess, Spider-Man, and Minnie Mouse options, there is sure to be an activity book here just perfect for keeping your favorite little one entertained. At a savings of $5 off each book, plus free shipping, you're looking at a total savings of about $11, a number your wallet will not be mad at. Buy Now at shopDisney
That's $43 off and the spookiest deal around. Buy Now at shopDisney
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $5 off and the best price out there. Buy Now at eBay
Keep the little ones (or big ones) entertained with over 150 printable coloring pages and a range of lesson plans for free. Shop Now at Crayola
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Happy, engaged kids? Priceless. These highly informational articles are also free. Shop Now at Home Depot
Get outside! Get some fresh air! Get some vitamin D! Get this deal and save on a variety of backyard favorites like cornhole, badminton, ladder ball, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on apparel, toys, and accessories from Marvel, Mickey, Star Wars, and more. Shop Now at shopDisney
Since shipping usually starts at $6 (and free shipping requires a purchase of $75 or more), you really end up saving more than $6! Shop Now at shopDisney
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours. Shop Now
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $34 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
That's $5 under our mention from 3 weeks ago, and the best price we could find today by $4 before shipping. Buy Now at Walmart
