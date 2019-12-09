Open Offer in New Tab
Dunhill Travel · 1 hr ago
Disney 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise in January w/ Star Wars Day at Sea
from $2,734 for 2 $2,828

Save at least $94 on this Disney cruise, which features a Star Wars day at sea and ports of call in Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Disney Castaway Cay. (Most booking sites, including Disney Cruise direct, charge at least $3,144 for this sailing.) Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

  • On the landing page, click "Select" next to the January 25 sailing date; the price drops during booking.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Disney Fantasy departs on January 25 from Port Canaveral, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by December 9.
  • Expires 12/9/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Caribbean Popularity: 3/5
