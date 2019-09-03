New
shopDisney · 1 hr ago
Disney+ 3-Year Streaming Subscription
$141 $210
For D23 members, Disney offers a Disney+ 3-Year Streaming Subscription for $140.97. That's just $3.92 per month and a total savings of $69 ($23 savings per year). Buy Now

  • The new Disney+ streaming service launches on November 12.
  • You can join D23 for free by selecting the "general member" option at the bottom of this page. If you are a new member, it may take up to 36 hours for the Disney+ offer link to show up in your account.
  • After the three years, you'll automatically be billed $69.99 per year unless you cancel.
  • Expires 9/3/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
