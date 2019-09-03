Personalize your DealNews Experience
For D23 members, Disney offers a Disney+ 3-Year Streaming Subscription for $140.97. That's just $3.92 per month and a total savings of $69 ($23 savings per year). Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Karate Chop Action 12" Figure for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
