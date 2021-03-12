sponsored
New
Disney + · 49 mins ago
$70
Save $14 off the monthly Disney+ price with a 1-year subscription. You can also subscribe monthly to Disney+ for $6.99 per month, or get the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 per month. Shop Now at Disney +
Tips
- Buy it now before the price increases! On March 26, Disney+ will increase the price of a 1-year subscription to $79.99. Monthly subscriptions will also increase to $7.99/month and the Disney Bundle with Hulu will increase to a starting price of $13.99/month.
Features
- Watch recently released movies like Disney Pixar's Soul and Mulan, hit TV shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, and much more content From Disney, Marvel, & Star Wars.
Details
Comments
-
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
