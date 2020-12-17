sponsored
New
Disney + · 1 hr ago
$70
Need a last minute gift? Get a 1-year gift subscription to Disney+ for $70. Shop Now at Disney +
Features
- TV shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic
- May be redeemed by new subscribers only
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/31/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Spotify · 2 days ago
Spotify Premium + Hulu + Showtime
1-month free, then $5/month for students
For students only, get all three services for one very low monthly price. The non-student plan for Spotify Premium alone is usually $10/month. Shop Now at Spotify
Tips
- Available only to students at an accredited higher education institution.
- The free month is only available to higher education students who haven't already tried Premium.
Features
- Spotify Premium (music ad-free, play anywhere - even offline, & on-demand playback)
- Hulu (ad-supported)
- Showtime streaming service
1 wk ago
HBO Max 6-Month Subscription
$70 w/ prepay
Subsequent to the HBO announcement that ALL of Warner Bros.' theatrical movies will get simultaneous releases on HBO Max this coming year, hurry up and sign up to this offer which also enables you to save $20. Shop Now
Tips
- This offer is non-refundable.
- It is for new and returning HBO Max subscribers.
- To cancel or prevent the automatic renewal of your subscription, you must adjust your auto-renew settings, which are found in the billing information section of your HBO Max account profile.
- If you cancel your subscription, you will continue to have access to HBO Max for the remainder of time you have already paid for.
Features
- Major films such as Wonder Woman 1984 will be released next year on this platform
- The Suicide Squad, Dune, the Sopranos prequel, The Matrix 4, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and more will be screened
Amazon · 7 mos ago
Food Network Kitchen 1-Year Subscription
free
via Fire TV or Fire tablet
Since the usual subscription charge is $6.99 a month, that's a savings of $84 over a year. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- It requires that you use a Fire TV or Fire Tablet.
Features
- Full episodes
- Step by step tutorials
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Acorn TV on Amazon Prime Video
1 month for 99 cents
Save $5 on your first month. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- After your first month, it renews at $5.99 per month unless you cancel.
Features
- stream mysteries, dramas, and comedies from Britain and beyond
