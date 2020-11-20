Pick it up in the store and save $10 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Belk
- Pickup is required to get the price above.
- Not available for pickup in your area? You can still get it for $24 and free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- 7 electronic experiments
- 17 robot blueprints
- for ages 8+
-
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Save on over 50 toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 20 to 25).
Stock up on any gift you may want, from toys, clothing, watches, and electronics, to pet items and foodie bits. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $169.99 (low by $30).
It's $159 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Range up to 13. 7 miles and speed up to 10mph
- can accommodate riders from 4’3”to 6’5” tall
- Max load of 220 lbs.
- Max slope of 15°
You'd pay around $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, although orders of $25 or more bag free shipping (so better to find an item to stack on this order). Pickup may be available and drops another 10%.
With the in-store pickup discount, it's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $25.
- 29 pieces
Men's T-shirts start at $6, women's boots at $18, and handbags at $13, among other offers. Shop Now at Belk
- Pickup drops 10% on select items.
- Nothing in that sale? Save up to 65% off other select items via coupon code "ULTIMATE".
That's $57 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Sign In or Register