Save $10 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Macy's
- 7 electronic experiments
- 17 robot blueprints
- for ages 8+
- 239 pieces
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "THQDE9M3" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LeonMake via Amazon.
- measures 1.2" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- recommended for ages 6 years & up
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646 pieces
- Model: 42107
Shop and save on over 2,000 items including cornhole sets, trampolines, swing sets, bounce houses, badminton sets, and so much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Franklin Sports Advanced Badminton Set for $45.42 ($25 under what Franklin direct charges).
Over 21,000 items are discounted, with women's pants starting from $5, men's jackets starting from $25, and appliances starting from $70. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
Save up to 80% off on over 80 items, including cutlery sets, small appliances, cookware, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad orders to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker for $89.99 (low by $30).
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Search "11264646" to find the Diamond Quilted vest for a buck more.
- Available in several colors (Caramel pictured).
- Pad to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 shipping fee will apply.
That's $46 off list price, and $10 under what Kohl's charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Navy.
- Pad your order by a buck to bag free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Sign In or Register