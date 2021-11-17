New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$13 $50
pickup
It's $43 under list, $7 under yesterday's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or pad the order over $25 for free shipping.
Features
- measures 6x4-feet
- inflates in 30 seconds
- requires standard box fan (not included)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Razor UB1 Seated Electric Scooter
$250 $500
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $228. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- speeds up to 13.5mph for up to 40 minutes of continuous use
- aluminum frame
- front pneumatic tire
- Model: 15127004
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Segway at Amazon
Up to 20% off
free shipping
Save on scooters, transporters, and bikes. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 and E10 Kids' Scooter for $219.99 (low by $10).
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Melissa & Doug Giant Basset Hound
$40 $54
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a whole lot of cuddles. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 16" x 11" x 26"
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Character Figure 8-Packs at Walmart
$5 $15
pickup
There are 9 sets to choose from, the ones we have a list price for are a savings of $10. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Pictured is the Just Play Disney Junior Doc McStuffins 8-Piece Collectible Figurine Set for $5.
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Macy's · 2 days ago
Black Friday Specials on Outerwear at Macy's
Up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Hawke & Co. Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Carbon for $29.99 ($70 off).
Macy's · 3 days ago
Art & Cook 1.8L Glass Electric Kettle
$9.99 $22
pickup
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
- 360° swivel base
- stain-resistant
- measures about 8.5" x 6.3" x 9.33"
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
Martha Stewart Reversible Down Alternative Full/Queen Comforter
$20 $120
pickup
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- In several colors Blue/Navy pictured).
Features
- hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
- machine-washable
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black Friday Home Specials at Macy's
Up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on over 24,000 home items, from furniture, to small appliances, cookware, bedding, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 8-Qt. Dutch Oven for $90.99 ($169 off).
