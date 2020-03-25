Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Discovery Kids Remote Control T-Rex
$15 $30
free shipping w/ beauty item

That's the best price we could find for this monster by $13. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Either pad your order to $25 or add a beauty item (prices start at around $3) to your purchase to get free shipping.
Features
  • For ages 4 and up
  • 22" from nose to tail
  • Requires five AA batteries total (not included) for the dinosaur and the remote
  • Glowing eyes, roaring sounds
  • Head, arms, legs and mouth move
  • Rock-shaped remote control
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Belk Discovery Kids
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register