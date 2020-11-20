New
Discovery Kids Neon Glow LED Drawing Easel w/ Gel Markers
$15... or less
free shipping w/ $25

  • Shipping adds $8.95, although orders of $25 or more bag free shipping (so, given that it's holiday shopping time, better to find an item to stack on this order). Pickup may be available and drops another 10%.
  • 5 different light modes
  • built-in kickstand
  • integrated wall mount
  • 6 markers included
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
