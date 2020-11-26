New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Discovery Kids Mindblown STEM Model Motor Engine Kit
$15 via pickup $60
free shipping w/ $25

With the in-store pickup discount, it's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • If pickup isn't available, the price becomes $18 and shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
  • 104-pieces
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Belk Discovery Kids
Black Friday Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register