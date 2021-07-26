Discovery Kids Mindblown Maze Planter DIY Build & Grow Botany Kit for $9
Macy's · 25 mins ago
Discovery Kids Mindblown Maze Planter DIY Build & Grow Botany Kit
$8.93 $30
free shipping w/ $25

It's $5 under our mention from December, the lowest price we could find by $13, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
  • STEM product
  • includes terrarium, tweezers, dropper, mini shovel, cultivating dish, magnifying glass, and marker
  • train plants and see real botany principles in action
