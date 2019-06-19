New
DiscountMags · 1 hr ago
$7
free shipping
DiscountMags offers a Discover Magazine 1-Year Subscription (8 issues) for $19.95. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops it to $6.99. That's tied with our March mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) Buy Now
Mercury Magazines · 1 mo ago
Shape Magazine 2-Year Subscription
free
Print Magazine
Mercury Magazines offers a Shape Magazine 2-Year Subscription (20 issues) for free when you fill out a short form. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Shop Now
Mercury Magazines · 1 mo ago
Health 2-Year Magazine Subscription
free
free shipping
Mercury Magazine offers a Health 2-Year Magazine Subscription (20 issues) for free when you fill out a short form. That's the best deal we could find today by $11. (For further comparison, we saw a single year offered for free in January.) Shop Now
DiscountMags · 1 wk ago
DiscountMags Deals of the Week
from $4
magazine subscription
DiscountMags discounts a selection of 1-Year Magazine Subscriptions as part of its Deals of the Week, as listed below. Shop Now
Features
- Outdoor Photographer 1-Year Subscription (11 issues) for $4 ($10 low)
- Automobile 1-Year Subscription (12 issues) for $4.75 ($5 low)
- Runner's World 1-Year Subscription (12 issues) for $5 ($15 low)
- Maximum PC 1-Year Subscription (13 issues) for $14.75 ($11 low)
DiscountMags · 3 wks ago
The Economist Magazine 1-Year Subscription
$48
free shipping
DiscountMags offers The Economist 1-Year Subscription (51 issues) for $152. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $47.99. That's the best price we could find by $47, although we saw it for $3 less in February. Buy Now
Mercury Magazines · 1 mo ago
Car and Driver Magazine 1-Year Subscription
12 issues for free
Best deal by $12; first freebie since last July
Mercury Magazines offers a Car and Driver Magazine 1-Year Subscription (12 issues) for free when you fill out a short form. That's $5 under our November mention, the best deal we could find by $12, and the first time we've seen it free since last July.
Mercury Magazines · 1 mo ago
Field & Stream Magazine 1-Year Subscription
12 issues for free
The best we've seen and a low by $10
Mercury Magazines offers a Field & Stream Magazine 1-Year Subscription (12 issues) for free in exchange for information about you and your company. That's a low by $10 and tied with last month's mention as the best offer we've seen.
Mercury Magazines · 1 mo ago
Elle Magazine 1-Year Subscription 12 issues for free
12 issues for free
That's the best price we could find by $6
Mercury Magazines offers an Elle 1-Year Subscription (12 issues) for free when you fill out a short form. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $6.
Mercury Magazines · 1 mo ago
Cosmopolitan Magazine 1-Year Subscription
12 issues for free
A low by $12 and the best deal we've seen
Mercury Magazines offers a Cosmopolitan Magazine 1-Year Subscription (12 issues) for free when you fill out a short form. That's tied with our mention from last July as the lowest price we've seen for a 1-year subscription. (It's a current low by $12.)
DiscountMags · 1 wk ago
Motor Trend Magazine 4-Year Subscription
48 issues for $12 $36
free shipping
DiscountMags offers the Motor Trend Magazine 4-Year Subscription (48 issues) for $40. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $12. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now
DiscountMags · 4 wks ago
Golfweek Magazine 1-Year Subsription
11 issues for $3 $3
free shipping
DiscountMags offers a Golfweek Magazine 1-Year Subsription (11 issues) for $2.50. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Tips
- Also available is Outdoor Life for $4, Men's Health for $4.49, and Astronomy for $12.99
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
