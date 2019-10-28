Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, monitors, and more during its Give Back Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) A few notable discounts: Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on tools, electronics, home goods, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save up to 70% off select apparel, shoes, electronics, home furniture, decor, and more. Shop Now at Target
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a future savings of up to $20! Shop Now at Best Buy
Looking for Best Buy Black Friday deals? We've got you covered! Check out the links below for all our Black Friday guides and advice. And save this offer, because we'll be updating it with the latest Best Buy Black Friday ads when they come out! Shop Now at Best Buy
