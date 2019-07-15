DiscountMags Dollar Days Sale:

New
DiscountMags · 1 hr ago
from $5
DiscountMags cuts prices on over 75 magazine titles during its Dollar Day Sale, with 1-year subscriptions starting at $4.95. (All magazines in this sale feature per-issue prices of $1 or less.) Shop Now
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Mercury Magazines · 1 mo ago
Cosmopolitan Magazine 1-Year Subscription
12 issues for free
A low by $12 and the best deal we've seen
Mercury Magazines offers a Cosmopolitan Magazine 1-Year Subscription (12 issues) for free when you fill out a short form. That's tied with our mention from last July as the lowest price we've seen for a 1-year subscription. (It's a current low by $12.)
DiscountMags · 3 wks ago
Discover Magazine 1-Year Subscription (8 issues)
$7
free shipping
DiscountMags offers a Discover Magazine 1-Year Subscription (8 issues) for $19.95. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops it to $6.99. That's tied with our March mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) Buy Now
