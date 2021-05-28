DiscountMags Memorial Day Blowout: from $4

Get great savings this weekend on magazines for food, celebrity, outdoors, health, home and much more. Shop Now at DiscountMags
- Pictured is the Taste of Home Magazine for $4.48 ($19 off).
Expires 6/1/2021
You'd pay $20 for a 2-year subscription elsewhere. Shop Now at Mercury Magazines
- 20 issues
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (next issue is July 2021)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
Save up to 45%. Plus get an additional 15% when you apply code "HLFUN15". Sets include books, activities, and games to see your kids' through the doldrums of long summer days. Shop Now at Highlights for Children
Apply coupon code "HLONE20" for a savings of $8, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Highlights for Children
- 12 issues
- 44 pages per issue
- seasonal crafts and activities
- award-winning, trusted content
