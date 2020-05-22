DiscountMags Memorial Day Blowout

Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save up to 92% on 1-year subscriptions with prices as low as thirty-nine cents per issue. (There are also five digital subscriptions that are free or just a buck.) Shop Now at DiscountMags
It costs at least $40 elsewhere. Shop Now at Mercury Magazines
That's a $10 savings on ten issues. Shop Now at Mercury Magazines
That's eight issues and the lowest price we could find by $12. Shop Now at Mercury Magazines
That's a $10 value for eight issues. Shop Now at Mercury Magazines
Save up to $38 on 1-year subscriptions of Taste of Home, Reader's Digest, Food Network, and HGTV magazines. Buy Now at DiscountMags
Save up to 90% and gift mom a subscription. Cosmopolitan, Woman's Day, Allure, and Marie Claire are each just $4.95. Shop Now at DiscountMags
