Good Housekeeping 1-Year Subscription (12 issues) for $4.95 (low by $3)

(low by $3) Men's Health 1-Year Subscription (10 issues) for $9.99 (low by $7)

DiscountMags discounts a selection of magazines as part of its Lucky 100 Magazine Sale , with 1-year subscriptions starting from. A couple of best bets (scroll through the sale to see them):