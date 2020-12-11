New
DiscountMags · 27 mins ago
1-year subs from $4
Save on Taste of Home, US Weekly, HGTV Magazine, Men's Health, and many more. Buy Now at DiscountMags
Tips
- Pictured is the Taste of Home 1-Year Subscription (6 issues) for $4.95 ($19 off).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/14/2020
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
1 wk ago
Food Network Kitchen 1-Year subscription via Target
free
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 for a 1-year subscription. Shop Now
Tips
- Complimentary subscription automatically converts to a paid subscription on an annual basis (payment of $39.99/year + tax) unless canceled during complimentary subscription period.
- Only new subscribers to Food Network Kitchen are eligible.
Features
- 10 issues
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Highlights for Children 6-Month Magazine Subscription
$5 $30
free shipping
The best we could find for a full year subscription is $29. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- this subscription will auto-renew at the full price once the six months is up, but you can cancel at any time.
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Apple News+ 4-Month Subscription
Free for My Best Buy members
You'd normally pay $10 per month for this subscription, so you're saving a total of $40. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- This offer is for new subscriptions only.
- You must have a My Best Buy account to redeem (it's free to sign up).
- Digital download instructions will be emailed after checkout.
Features
- access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers
DiscountMags · 2 wks ago
Consumer Reports Magazine 1-yr. Subscription
$28 $84
That's $56 off list and $2 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at DiscountMags
Features
- 13 issues per year
Sign In or Register