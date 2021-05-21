DiscountMags Blowout Sale: 4 for $16

Get a great deal on the magazines you want for yourself or as a gift for a friend. Pick from over 100 titles spanning categories from Cooking to Travel to News (and more!). Buy Now at DiscountMags
-
Expires 5/24/2021
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a $10 value. Shop Now at Mercury Magazines
- 12 issues
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (next issue is July 2021)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
You'd pay $10 for a subscription elsewhere. Shop Now at Mercury Magazines
- 10 issues
Spend $200 and apply coupon code "FREEMAG21" to receive a personal promo code, valid through 6/30/21, and start your free 1-year subscription. (A year subscription is normally $39.99.) Shop Now at 5.11 Tactical
Sign In or Register