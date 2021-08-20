DiscountMags 48 Hours Sale: 1 year for $4.80

New
DiscountMags · 26 mins ago
1 year for $4.80
That's a savings of up to $73. It includes fashion journalism stalwarts like Elle and Vogue, cooking classics like Bon Appetit, fitness mags like Men's Health, home inspo from Architectural Digest, sports and business magazines, and more. Buy Now at DiscountMags
Tips
- Pictured is the Elle 1-Year Subscription for $4.80 ($44 off).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 8/23/2021
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
LEGO · 3 wks ago
LEGO Life Magazine Subscription
free for kids
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
Tips
- If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
Features
- download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- delivered 5 times a year
Sign In or Register