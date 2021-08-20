DiscountMags 48 Hours Sale: 1 year for $4.80
DiscountMags · 26 mins ago
DiscountMags 48 Hours Sale
1 year for $4.80

That's a savings of up to $73. It includes fashion journalism stalwarts like Elle and Vogue, cooking classics like Bon Appetit, fitness mags like Men's Health, home inspo from Architectural Digest, sports and business magazines, and more. Buy Now at DiscountMags

  • Pictured is the Elle 1-Year Subscription for $4.80 ($44 off).
  • Expires 8/23/2021
