DiscountMags 48 Hour Sale: 1-year subscriptions for $4.80

Shop subscriptions including lifestyle, fashion, food, home, health, and more. Buy Now at DiscountMags
- Pictured is the Outside Magazine.
-
Expires 6/7/2021
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
You'd pay $20 for a 2-year subscription elsewhere. Shop Now at Mercury Magazines
- 20 issues
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (next issue is July 2021)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
Save up to 45%. Plus get an additional 15% when you apply code "HLFUN15". Sets include books, activities, and games to see your kids' through the doldrums of long summer days. Shop Now at Highlights for Children
Use coupon code "HLLOW10" to drop the price to $45 off and the lowest of the year. Buy Now at Highlights for Children
- for ages 6 to 12
- 12 issues
- includes Hidden Pictures Fun Booklet
Sign In or Register