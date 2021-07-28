Discount Dance Sale at Discount Dance Supply: Savings on 850+ items

New
Discount Dance Supply · 15 mins ago
Savings on 850+ items
free shipping w/ $49
Shop discounts on brands like Bloch, Bodywrappers, Capezio, Gaynor Minden, and more. Shop Now at Discount Dance Supply
Tips
- Shipping starts at $3.95, but orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping via coupon code "JUL21FSN."
- Posted by Kristen.
- Why does she love this deal? "Back-to-school expenses add up; especially if you have a child in extra-curricular activities such as dance. This sale offers a great way to save on staples such as leotards, tights, and dance shoes."
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Linglong Home Gym Pulley Cable System
$28 $56
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "50U5KO72". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by A-Linglong via Amazon.
Features
- 3 types detachable handles
- 3 exercise modes
- includes 6 carabiner, mute pulley block*, 98.42" steel cable, tricep rope, hanging strap, loading pin, straight bar, 2 handles, two 25.59" nylon ropes, and cable adjustment tool
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Partrisee Dumbbell Weight Set
$54 $120
free shipping
Apply coupon code "4E2QO67V" for a savings of $66. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Partrisee Supply Co. via Amazon.
Features
- two 22-lb. adjustable weights
- non-slip with rubber coated handle
Amazon · 5 days ago
Invigalux 44-Lb. 2-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell Setv
$55 $110
free shipping
Apply coupon code "2OD5H6K9" for a savings of $55. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Invigalux via Amazon.
Features
- anti-slip
- connector rod converts from dumbbell to barbell
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
$129 $199
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- dial resistance from 8- to 40-lbs.
- access to 24 trainer-led exercise videos
- Model: 100790
Sign In or Register