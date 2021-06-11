Discord Nitro: 3 months free for new users
Epic Games Store · 41 mins ago
Discord Nitro
3 months free for new users

Enhance your Discord voice, video, and text chat with 3 free months of Discord Nitro. That's a $30 savings. Shop Now at Epic Games Store

  • Limited time to 1st-time Nitro users only. Subscription auto-renews for $9.99/month unless cancelled.
  • Animated avatars and a custom tag
  • 2 Server Boosts and a 30% off extra Boosts
  • Ability to collect and make your own emojis, profile badges
  • Hi-res video, screenshare, and Go Live streaming
  • Expires 6/24/2021
