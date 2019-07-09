New
eBay · 28 mins ago
$8
free shipping
Dirt Devil via eBay offers the Dirt Devil Versa Power Clean Stick Vacuum for $9.99. In cart, that drops to $7.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9.) Buy Now
Features
- 16-foot cord
- bagless design
- easy-empty cup
- Model: SD20010
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/9/2019
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Dyson Tangle Free Turbine
$40 $69
free shipping
Amazon offers the Dyson Tangle Free Turbine for $39.68 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with all Dyson upright and canister vacuums from DC23 onward (except DC24 and cordless models)
- elliptical counter-rotating heads with integrated brushes
- articulating base plate
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$116 $300
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $144.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $115.99. With free shipping, that's $184 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Features
- motorized cleaner head
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
iRobot Braava Jet 240 Mopping Robot
$159 $249
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the iRobot Braava Jet 240 Mopping Robot for $199. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.20. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $18, although we saw it for $27 less in January. Buy Now
Features
- designed to wet mop, damp sweep, or dry sweep hard floors
- Bluetooth
- carpert sensor
- virtual wall mode
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$136 $500
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Animal Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron for $169.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our mention from last September and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's also at least $134 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
Features
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
