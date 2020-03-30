Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Direkt-Tek Celeron N 13.3" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ MS Office 365 1-Year Sub
$159 $399
free shipping

That's a savings of $240 (or $310 when you include the value of the Microsoft Office subscription) and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Windows Hello (incl. fingerprint reader)
  • Windows Ink (incl. Smart Stylus)
  • Microsoft Office 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription
  • Model: DTLAPY133-1-BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart
Celeron 13.3 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) 2-in-1 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register