Jomashop takes up to 89% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex Dior Sunglasses. (Extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below.) Coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping if it doesn't already apply. (Shipping typically adds $5.99 on orders under $100.) Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Eyedictive offers the Banana Republic Men's Irving Vintage Round Pilot Sunglasses in Black/Gold for $30. Coupon code "DEALNEWS14" cuts that to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular with prices starting at $64.99. Coupon code "DNRB6" cuts those to $59.99 each. With free shipping, that's a savings of at least $93 off list and the lowest prices we could find by $35 and $10 respectively. Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Omega men's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off, cutting starting prices to $1,539. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Montblanc watches, sunglasses, pens, wallets, eyeglasses, and more with prices starting from $33.50. Plus, bag extra discounts via the coupon codes listed below. Even better, coupon code "DNEWSFS" unlocks free shipping for orders under $100. (Shipping is free for orders of $100 or more). Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 31% off a selection of Cartier men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off. Better yet, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 50% off a selection of Lamy pens and pencils dropping starting prices to $17.99. Coupon code "FSHIP" bags free shipping. Shop Now
