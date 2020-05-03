Personalize your DealNews Experience
Using coupon code "FORYOU", this could be a really nice addition to a Mother's Day present. It's also good for keeping your hands in good condition with all the constant hand washing. Most other stores are charging $8 + shipping. Buy Now at Macy's
Being quarantined is no excuse to go full Jumanji beard, so why not save on some clippers, trimmers, styling creams, combs, and more. Shop Now
That's $2 off and a low price for clippers in general, particularly as they become harder to find. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Shop for clippers, hair dryers, humidifiers, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 off list and a simple way to calm your nerves. Buy Now at Puritan's Pride
This is a great time to take up (or renew) a hobby. Coupon code "FORYOU" takes an extra 30% off this sewing center. Buy Now at Macy's
Shop mixing bowls, measuring cups, and measuring spoons. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on clothing, accessories, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
That's at least $5 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Macy's
