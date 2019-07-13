New
Today only, Macy's takes 60% off a selection of dinnerware and glassware with prices starting at $1.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
- Although Macy's advertises 60% off, we found even greater discounts within as some items are discounted up to 80% off.
Wayfair · 3 days ago
Corelle 38-Piece Winter Frost White Dinnerware Set
$87 $165
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Corelle 38-Piece Winter Frost White Dinnerware Set for $86.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
- 12 dinner plates
- 12 bread and butter plates
- 12 soup/cereal bowls
- 2 serving platters
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Dixie Everyday 10" Paper Dinner Plate 150-Pack
$10 $11
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Dixie Everyday 10-1/16" Paper Dinner Plate 150-Pack for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- microwavable and cut-resistant
- Soak Proof Shield
- BPA-free
- Model: 14444
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Gibson Essential Total Kitchen 83-Piece Combo Set
$43 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the Gibson Home Essential Total Kitchen 83-Piece Combo Set in Black for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- 6-piece stainless steel cookware set
- 16-piece flatware set
- 16-piece dinnerware set
- 13-piece cutlery set with pine wood block
- kitchen tools, storage bowls, and more
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 13 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
