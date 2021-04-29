Shop over 100 styles from Lenox, Mikasa, Villeroy & Boch, Pfaltzgraff, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Picture is the Lenox Butterfly Meadow Flutter 12-Piece Dinnerware Set for $120.99 ($183 off).
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get it for $3 less than Kmart charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Holds 16 oz.
- Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and pre-heated oven safe
That's $22 below list and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- chip resistant
- dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and pre-heated oven safe
- Model: 1107732
Target charges $3 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- microwave- and oven-safe
- break- and chip-resistant
Spruce up your tableware for spring. Save on dinnerware, barware, flatware, and much more. The top discount is better than our mention from a week ago and more items are included. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges; Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Over and Back Organic 24-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set for
$65.76$62.47 ($20 off).
Save on almost 1,000 jerseys, caps, T-shirts, and more from brands including Nike and adidas. Better yet, coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off around half the available items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the '47 Brand Atlanta Braves MVP Cap for $19.59 after code "FRIEND" (low by $9).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Macy's takes up to half off a wide range of sofas, desks, mattresses, patio sets, and more – and two-thirds of the 68,000 items on sale get an extra 10% off via coupon code "FRIEND". Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping on larger items varies wildly – generally, orders of $999 or more get free shipping, and it otherwise starts around $15.
- Curbside pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Harrison Leather Pushback Recliner for $674.10 via code "FRIEND" + $40 s&h ($395 off).
Sign In or Register