Dining Chairs 4-Pack for $128

Apply coupon code "SUNNYY" to save $42 off list price. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- beech wood & PVC leather construction
Coupon code "HDKITCHENS10" makes this the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Dark Brown/Beige.
- measures 16.9" x 18.9" x 33.7", with a 28.9" seat height
- solid rubberwood frame
- upholstered foam-cushioned seat and back
- Model: GHSTL-1511
Thanks to coupon code "HDKITCHENS10", that's a savings of $522 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Vanilla White/Honey Brown.
- includes a 60" x 36" x 30" table, 4 cushioned chairs, and cushioned storage bench
- constructed from solid rubberwood with an ash wood veneer
- seats up to 6 people
- Model: HD1484DS620
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Stone Grey Faux Leather.
- measures 39.9" x 18.1" x 16.9"
- solid wood base and legs
- faux leather foam-padded seat
- Model: 3AXCOT-249-G
For the 3-pack, that's the lowest price we could find by $32. Need a half-dozen? Add two 3-packs to your cart and apply coupon code "HDKITCHENS10" for a final price of $217, dropping the price per stool from $40 to $36. (If three is enough, follow the instructions in the tips below to get the same per-item price.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Coupon code "HDKITCHENS10" takes an extra 10% off select kitchen and dining orders of $150 or more. See the related offer linked below for more coupon-eligible items.
- Available in Brown/Peat.
- metal tube frames with foam-padded microfiber seats
- removable extension legs that adjust seat height from 24" to 29"
- 360° swivel
- Model: 40855C972W(3A)
Use coupon code "ONENER" to save $25. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- Available in several colors (Light Gray pictured)
- Orders can be expected to arrive in 10 to 15 days.
- supports up to 44 lbs
- sisal rope posts
Apply coupon code "AOPMIN" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- 2 tiers
- natural cedar wood
- easy assembly
- 221-lb. weight capacity
Apply coupon code "BUHDNO" to save $46 off list price. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- measures 32" x 32" x 14.4"
- mesh lid
- poker
- cover
Apply coupon code "GIRAFF" to save $43. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- 360° swivel clip
- telescopic design
Sign In or Register