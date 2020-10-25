dealnowadays.com · 1 hr ago
$9 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "06S1TW2" for a savings of $51. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- LCD display
- stores up to 12 temperature readings
Details
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pedkit IR Digital Forehead Thermometer
$8 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "X8X47LDF" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It ships in 6 to 10 days.
- Sold by ddsgfdfdaf via Amazon.
Features
- LCD display
- fever alarm
- 32 memory function
- 0.5 second measurement
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon-Brands First Aid Supplies
20% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Save 20% off on Amazon-brand band-aids from $7, hand sanitizer from $6, first aid kits from $8, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 day ago
Sinocare Blood Pressure Monitor
$16 $29
free shipping
Apply coupon code "3274IWKG" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sinocare Direct via Amazon.
Features
- LCD display
- 2-user memory
- heartbeat indicator
Amazon · 5 days ago
First Aid Only 57-Piece First Aid Kit
$11 via Sub & Save $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $13 over the next best price we found by checking out with Subscribe and Save. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes 16 adhesive bandages, 10 antiseptic towelettes, 6 burn cream packets, 6 antibiotic ointment packets, and more
- plastic weatherproof case
- Model: 6060
dealnowadays.com · 1 hr ago
Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds w/ Charging Case
$9 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DQR7T01" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- 3 hours use on a single charge
- touch control
- single/binaural mode
- built-in microphone
- compatible with iOS and Android
dealnowadays.com · 21 hrs ago
USB Digital Microscope with Mini Camera
$20 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "35CMPH92" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- includes metal stand
- 0x-1000x magnification
- 8 built-in dimmable LEDs
dealnowadays.com · 20 hrs ago
USA Mini Stick Flag 30-Pack
$11 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GVHZVZV" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- flag measures 8.2" x 5.5"
- flag stick measures 11.8"
- weather-resistant
